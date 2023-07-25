That’s so Raven! Raven-Symoné says she’s psychic

Raven-Symoné is pictured here at the 9th Annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex in March in Los Angeles.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

(CNN) — We really should have seen this one coming.

During a recent episode of her and her wife Miranda Maday’s podcast “The Best Podcast Ever,” Raven-Symoné put out there that she believes she has psychic abilities.

