That time John Mulaney had me in stitches (literally)

John Mulaney is seen here in the Netflix special "John Mulaney: Baby J."

 Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

Comedian John Mulaney reflects on what led him to rehab in his new stand-up special for Netflix, "Baby J." His stories about healing reminded me of a time Mulaney's comedy helped me feel better.

The comic was for years heavily addicted to cocaine and prescription medication before seeking treatment in 2020. He even hints in his new set that his old style of comedy, with theatrical leaps and bounds across the stage, may have been due to being high at the time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags