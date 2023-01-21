ALBANY — While most of us have trouble navigating the worlds we live in, teacher/writer/outdoorsman/raconteur O. Victor Miller has perhaps more successfully than the majority of the population embraced the dichotomy of two disparate worlds ... and emerged as a champion of both.
It was Miller the adventurer who injured his back fighting a bull in Spain, who lost 40 pounds in a few days in a Belize prison after being arrested for smuggling, who killed a crocodile that had been menacing a Kuna village in Central America’s Panama.
It was Miller the academic who taught English at Albany Junior/Darton College for 30 years, who has befriended and shared writing tips with fellow Southern authors like Clyde Edgerton and Amy Blackmarr, who has turned his outdoor adventures to prose that has attracted a wide following, and who has authored four books, the latest of which — “Buzzard Luck and Other Outdoor Misadventures” — was released around Christmas last year.
“Growing up in this house, on this river, is my sacred geography,” Miller said of growing up in the Radium Springs area of southern Dougherty County, a stone’s throw from the Flint River. “I tried all my life to get away from here, but it has been my destiny to end up right back here in the house where I grew up.”
A walk out back of Miller’s home reveals the Flint in all its glory, the location of many of the misadventures that are part of “Buzzard Luck.” As the now 80-year-old educator-turned-author looks out at the swiftly running waters, he indulges in a bit of reverie as a way of explaining to a visitor the halves of his well-lived life.
“Right out there, from the Marine Ditch down to the Radium Golf Course and the Springs,” he mused. “That’s where I spent most of my time as a boy, hunting and fishing. I had an aunt and uncle who lost their son (in World War II), and I kind of filled a vacuum for them. They’d write me a note to stay out of school to go hunting or fishing. They enabled me.
“But it was a wonderful childhood. I can’t imagine any other kind of life.”
While the lure of the outdoors has been inescapable for all of Miller’s 80 years, hundreds and hundreds of right-out-of-high-school southwest Georgia college students, many of whom had lived lives similar — if not so adventure-filled — as Miller, gained what little grasp they have of the English language in Miller’s classes at the two-year college that is now part of Albany State University.
“I eventually burned out on teaching, but I mostly enjoyed being around the young adults,” he said. “I think most of them related to me because I was just naturally rebellious. I drew a lot of fire from administrators because, among other things, I never did a lesson plan in my life. I made friends easily with my students because a lot of them liked to hunt and fish, too.
“I actually got along with most of my colleagues, too, but I did get in trouble a lot with the administrators. I think I kept my job because this is my town; I know this place. They couldn’t get rid of me. And when I became tenured, I was uncontrollable.”
Teaching eight or nine months a year also gave Miller time to set off on the various adventures that laid the groundwork for the life that over the years morphed into legend. Mexico, Spain, Central American native villages, the high seas, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Maui, Hawaii, hunting plantations, fishing holes from southwest Georgia to California west and all points in between became the canvas on which he added to his larger-than-life masterpiece.
“Maybe these old Georgia boys were still pissed off about Sherman’s firebreak to Savannah, but robbing Yankees was still against the law, even in coastal Georgia,” Miller writes in “Buzzard’s” “Ludowici Squirrels.” ... “It’s almost sinful to take a fine fish the way we have taken him; it’s like killing a 12-point buck with a logging truck,” he notes in “Dog Snapper” ... “Three months from now we’ll watch these woods fill up with snow, the stems of autumn leaves snapping beneath the weight of diamond dust, spilling whole galaxies into the tawny beams of morning sun” he writes in “Fish Tale.”
Edgerton, who joins Miller frequently on his outdoor adventures, says of his friend’s writing: “As with the very best writers, Miller puts you so squarely into the action of his stories you forget they are written. You are there. And you get re-amazed at each of these strikingly different, strikingly alive stories, stories — as their teeth sink in — that leave you sucking in your breath, shaking your head, laughing out loud.”
Janice Daugharty, another among a class of acclaimed Southern writers, says, “Vic Miller is one of the most innovative, intuitive Southern writers since Faulkner — on par with Cormac McCarthy.”
Daugharty’s words, in particular, honor Miller, who calls McCarthy “our best living writer.”
Miller and the woman he calls his significant other, writer/editor Karen Snyder, collected the stories for “Buzzard Luck” from dozens he’s published in magazines like Gray’s Sporting Journal, Georgia Sportsman, Albany Magazine and Southwest Georgia Living.
“I think these stories stand up,” Miller said. “Some of them I wrote a while back, but the stories generally go back over the last 30 years. I might have to manipulate the facts for structure in one every now and then, but these are stories from my life. I’m not embarrassed by them.
“I’ve met a lot of people over the years, but I’ve always kept circling back to the people who grew up right here in this place that I can’t seem to escape. One of the things I love most about these people is that they talk like Southerners should talk. To me, Southern literature is literature. Southern English is the music of my life.”
In addition to “Buzzard Luck,” Miller’s other books include “The Tenderest Touch,” “One Man’s Junk” and “Where Remedies Lie.” Copies of “Buzzard Luck” and “One Man’s Junk” are available on Amazon.