Science fiction regularly explores exaggerated visions of real-world problems, including apprehensions about the climate crisis. In the last few weeks, that's produced a pair projects, Syfy's "The Ark" and the Netflix movie "JUNG_E," which begin from the premise that humans have so defiled Earth they need to venture out into space in order to find a new place to live.

The idea certainly isn't a new one, having provided the foundation for the 2008 Disney/Pixar movie "WALL-E," in which a lonely robot was left behind while bloated people took refuge in space.

