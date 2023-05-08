'The Bear' Season 2 finally has a release date

Jeremy Allen White (left) and Liza Colón-Zayas in "The Bear." The show features an elite chef called back to Chicago to run his family's hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop.

 Matt Dinerstein/FX Networks

We're ready for seconds, chef.

FX's "The Bear" is giving us just that, with the announcement on Monday that the award-winning comedy-drama series about a local, family-run business will premiere its long-awaited second season exclusively on Hulu on June 22.

