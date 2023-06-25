(CNN) — The second season of FX’s restaurant-set series “The Bear” returned last week and served viewers ten episodes of “thoughtful chaos,” with an impressive lineup of guest stars.

Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he and his “Original Beef” crew embark on an anxiety-inducing journey to revamp their Chicago sandwich joint into a foodie haven.

