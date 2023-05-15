The first trailer for Season 2 of "The Bear" was released on Monday and, according to Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), the crew of the Chicago sandwich shop wants to "start fresh and clean."

According to an FX synopsis of Season 2, that's exactly what they plan to do by stripping down the restaurant "to its bones" to transform their "grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags