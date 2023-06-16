(CNN) — The promotional line for “The Blackening” is so good – “We can’t all die first” – there was reason to fear the movie couldn’t live up to it. Yet like other self-referential horror/comedies (the “Scream” franchise come to mind), the film ably delivers on its premise, mining enough life from its satirical concept to deliver plenty of crowd-pleasing moments.

If the idea sounds like a comedy sketch, that’s exactly how it began, the creation of comedian Dewayne Perkins, who blew that up into a feature script with Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) handed over to director Tim Story (“Barbershop”).

