...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
‘The Blackening’ finds the life in its ‘We can’t all die first’ concept
(CNN) — The promotional line for “The Blackening” is so good – “We can’t all die first” – there was reason to fear the movie couldn’t live up to it. Yet like other self-referential horror/comedies (the “Scream” franchise come to mind), the film ably delivers on its premise, mining enough life from its satirical concept to deliver plenty of crowd-pleasing moments.
If the idea sounds like a comedy sketch, that’s exactly how it began, the creation of comedian Dewayne Perkins, who blew that up into a feature script with Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) handed over to director Tim Story (“Barbershop”).