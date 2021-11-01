'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine By Marianne Garvey, CNN Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Temura Morrison is Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen is Fennec Shand in 'The Book of Boba Fett.' Lucasfilm Ltd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Disney+ has released a new trailer for the new "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett.""I am not a bounty hunter," Boba Fett says in a voiceover.An unknown voice responds, "I've hear otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," meaning Jabba the Hutt. "Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett answers, as he plans to take over his old territory on Tatooine. The territory was once ruled by Jabba the HuttThe streaming service had teased "The Book of Boba Fett" in a surprise end-credit sequence in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and is executive produced by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau.Watch the trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" below.The series will launch Dec. 29 on Disney+.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 