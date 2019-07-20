This Solid Ground
--
DANIEL WATSON
Guitar/singer/songwriter/producer
Has worked in studio with T.I., T. Pain, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Mastadon.
9-to-5: Good Life Vapor sales rep
--
CHRIS CHATMAN
Bass/songwriter
Self-taught guitarist who took up bass to join This Solid Ground.
9-to-5: Hutchinson Kia service administrator
--
ADAM SNYDER
Guitar/songwriter
Inspired to start playing music after watching the movie “School of Rock.”
9-to-5: Albany Chiropractic Medicine massage therapist
--
BRANDON PLOTTS
Lead vocalist/songwriter
Was part of “scream-o” bands; This Solid Ground is his first “singing” gig.
9-to-5: Johnson Electronics
--
JEREMY DOLLAR
Drums/songwriter
Came back to music after 10-year absence after early career with Monroe Brown.
9-to-5: Owner of Good Life Vapor