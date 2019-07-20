This Solid Ground

--

DANIEL WATSON

Guitar/singer/songwriter/producer

Has worked in studio with T.I., T. Pain, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Mastadon.

9-to-5: Good Life Vapor sales rep

--

CHRIS CHATMAN

Bass/songwriter

Self-taught guitarist who took up bass to join This Solid Ground.

9-to-5: Hutchinson Kia service administrator

--

ADAM SNYDER

Guitar/songwriter

Inspired to start playing music after watching the movie “School of Rock.”

9-to-5: Albany Chiropractic Medicine massage therapist

--

BRANDON PLOTTS

Lead vocalist/songwriter

Was part of “scream-o” bands; This Solid Ground is his first “singing” gig.

9-to-5: Johnson Electronics

--

JEREMY DOLLAR

Drums/songwriter

Came back to music after 10-year absence after early career with Monroe Brown.

9-to-5: Owner of Good Life Vapor

