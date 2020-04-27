'The Call to Unite' 24-hour livestream will feature Oprah, Julia Roberts, more

Celebrities from all over will come together (virtually) on Friday for a 24-hour global livestream event called "The Call to Unite."
Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Common, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Yo-Yo Ma are among those set to participate, as will former President George W. Bush.
The event is being called a celebration of "our shared humanity," according to a press release.
It will be live streamed at unite.us and on all major social media platforms.
It begins May 1 at 8 p.m. ET and will run until the same time on May 2.
Over 200 "cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders" are set to participate, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.