Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 11:36 am
(CNN) — “This is a fight for our very existence.”
That’s the message in the trailer for the forthcoming sci-fi thriller, “The Creator.”
John David Washington stars in movie about a battle with artificial intelligence that threatens to make humans extinct.
In the preview, Washington is shown fighting to win when he discovers that the “weapon” is an AI little girl.
“We are this close to winning the war,” Washington’s character is told in the trailer. “Execute her or we go extinct.”
Directed by Gareth Edwards, who also helmed “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the film also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe and Allison Janney.
“The Creator” is scheduled to hit theaters on September 29.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
ESTATE SALE Fri. & Sat., May 19 & 20, 8-2., 3828 …
Cook-Prepare Chinese dish & sauce using Chinese utens…
Veterinarian to Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.