Ahead of the sixth and final season of its hit royal drama "The Crown," Netflix has offered fans a first peek at the actors who will be playing Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Images released by the streaming giant on Thursday show TV newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the future Prince and Princess of Wales in the forthcoming episodes, which are expected to depict the early days of their courtship as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags