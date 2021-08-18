'The Crown' offers first look at new Prince Charles and Princess Diana By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 18, 2021 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have a new royal couple.As per their standard practice of bringing in different actors as the characters age, "The Crown" has cast Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season 5.The pair play the estranged couple through the early 1990s and take over from Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, who played young Prince Charles and Princess Diana during Season 4.That season ended with the marital troubles between the two as Princess Diana discovered her husband was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell). Season 5 is currently under production.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn British Royal Family Celebrities Misc People Prince Charles Princess Diana Royalty And Monarchy Society The Crown Couple Show Heraldry Cinema Company Emma Corrin Dominic West Husband Elizabeth Debicki More Entertainment +18 Albany Herald Music featured PHOTOS: James Taylor plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena with guest Jackson Browne Photos by Kate Awtrey-King Updated 18 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Britney Spears explains topless posting spree By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Selma Blair says humor helps her cope with health struggles By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 16 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Marvel's Kevin Feige calls Disney's 'Shang-Chi' flare-up on social media a 'misunderstanding' By Brian Lowry, CNNUpdated 21 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Eugenia Houston Redding Aug 16, 2021 Eugenia Houston Redding passed away peacefully at home on Augu… Nigel Lamar Brown Aug 16, 2021 Nigel Lamar Brown entered this earthly journey on July 9, 2012… Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey Aug 14, 2021 . Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey of Americus went to be wi… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Quinnipiac University rolls out fines and Wi-Fi restrictions for unvaccinated students 'The Crown' offers first look at new Prince Charles and Princess Diana The charges against R. Kelly in his federal racketeering trial, explained Britney Spears explains topless posting spree » More News Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Moving sale by Rita Strickland 170 Somerset, Friday and Saturday Moving sale by Rita Strickland 170 Somerset, Friday and S… Estate Betty Hacker Estate Liquidations 2600 Ridgewood Ln. August 20th, 21st Betty Hacker Estate Liquidations 2600 Ridgewood Ln. Augus… Estate Frances Patrick Estate Sales & Liquidations, LLC PO Box Frances Patrick Estate Sales & Liquidations, LLC PO B… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGeorgia woman kidnapped, found dead within hoursLee school system has 839 of 6,318 students in quarantineThe Taliban have been in charge of Kabul for 48 hours. Women have already disappeared from the streetsCOVID-19 claims five Phoebe patients this weekGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitLee School System opts for additional safety protocols after positive COVID casesA third dose of Covid-19 vaccine is now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know about boosters for allFamily of Fitzgerald nurse with COVID seeks helpShould you cancel travel plans? A medical expert weighs inCDC adds 4 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: First day of classes at Albany State UniversityON THE MARKET: Cottage home on Flint River designed for entertainment and relaxationBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?PHOTOS: Four-C Academy Albany prepares for 2021-22 school yearShe wore a $25 dress on the red carpet! These stars love a good bargain10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 9PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans10 emerging real estate trends in 2021PHOTOS: Albany State University students volunteer at Evergreen Assisted Living100 best movies of all time Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Millie said: I wonder how General's Eisenhower, Patton and MacArthur would have handled the takeover of Afghanistan? America's military leaders and command… View more greybeige said: We've seen this movie before. Once a year, every year. View more greybeige said: ....and no, I'm NOT a gun fanatic. What a misguided article, like somehow it's MY fault! View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.