...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes,
Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison and North Walton. In Georgia,
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook,
Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The demo tape that launched Prince’s legendary career is now up for auction
(CNN) — For years, the demo tape that launched Prince’s storied career had been tucked away in an attic of the home of the music executive that first signed him.
Now, music enthusiasts and Prince fans worldwide have a chance to own the tape that landed the Minneapolis superstar his first record contract as it goes up for auction, according to Boston-based auction house RR Auction.