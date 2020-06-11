The Flaming Lips performed 'Race for the Prize' inside giant bubbles on 'The Late Show'

The Flaming Lips found a creative way to perform on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

 From The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Twitter

The Flaming Lips found a creative way to perform on Wednesday night's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

The band performed its 1999 song, "Race for the Prize," while inside giant bubbles -- which happens to be its signature thing but works especially well during a pandemic.

The band performed to a live audience, each person in an individual bubble. And band members took the extra caution of wearing masks and gloves.

The Flaming Lips most recent music video, "Flowers of Neptune 6," also features the iconic giant bubble. And front man Wayne Coyne often crowd-surfs inside a bubble during concerts.

Coyne last year got married inside, what else, a giant bubble.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.