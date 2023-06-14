(CNN) — “The Fully Monty” quickly reveals itself to be one of those revivals that’s all dressed up with no place to go, squandering enthusiasm for this transformation of the genial 1997 box-office hit into an eight-episode series. Most of the gang returns, but it’s a reunion largely in search of a concept, which taps into the economic desperation that motivated their original strip routine without the lightness to offset that.

The British comedy obviously came at a very different time, one where an import breaking through into the US market to such commercial success was more unusual. Today, the hunger for streaming content has produced a flood of material from across the globe, though often in series form, the chosen path here.

