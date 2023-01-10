Steven Spielberg's autobiographical "The Fabelmans" and the understated Irish period piece "The Banshees of Inisherin" claimed the top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, on a night that saw the event return to television and directly address the controversy that prompted its TV absence in 2022.

Host Jerrod Carmichael reminded the stars who flocked back to this year's 80th Globes about the scandal that temporarily drove the show off of television, kicking off the telecast by introducing himself as "the Black face of an embattled White organization."

Tags