The Golden Globes return to NBC, as Jerrod Carmichael addresses the controversy head-on

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

 Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Host Jerrod Carmichael reminded the stars who flocked back to this year's Golden Globes telecast about the controversy that temporarily drove the show off of television, kicking off the 80th annual edition of the awards by introducing himself as "the Black face of an embattled White organization."

The Globes returned to NBC this year after the network dropped the 2022 telecast, following a Los Angeles Times report exposing the lack of diversity within the organization that presents them, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., and alleged ethical lapses by its members.

