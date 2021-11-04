'The Harder They Fall's' sweet tribute to Chadwick Boseman By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "The Harder They Fall" has a scene which honors the late Chadwick Boseman.The Western features a predominately Black cast, including Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors. A train appears in the film marked "C.A. Boseman."Boseman, a beloved and esteemed actor, died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.The Twitter account for Strong Black Lead, Netflix's division dedicated to advancing Black stories, creators, and experiences, tweeted about tribute. "Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman," the tweet read, along with a photo of the train.Boseman played the T'Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, in Marvel's smash hit film "Black Panther."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 