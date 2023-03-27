'The Kardashians' Season 3 trailer teases questions about legacy but leaves many questions unanswered

(From left) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are pictured in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

 From Hulu/YouTube

Hulu's "The Kardashians" released a new teaser trailer on Monday for the upcoming third season of their reality show, and it seems the family is trying to manage their legacy.

The relatively tame trailer shows the famous family questioning where loyalties lie and what they're doing with their "power" and "influence," but it's low on footage of some specific comments about hot-button issues that viewers are eager to get insight on, with only vague teases.

