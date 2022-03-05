...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE,
WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007,
008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065,
066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125,
126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156,
157, AND 158...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and
069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather
zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158,
159, 160, and 161.
* WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Guitar music and powerful animation will be key ingredients in “The Landscape of Guitar” at ABAC on March 15.
TIFTON — Music will come alive through an animated painting concert experience titled “The Landscape of Guitar” on March 15 on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli will unite to create breathtaking art with a vivid sound in the 7 p.m. concert at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
The soulful music of Hecksel and Patchouli, reviewers say, fuses international instrumentals, emotion-packed lyrics, lush vocal harmonies, and epic folk-rock anthems. One reviewer said the duo delivers “the guitars of the Gipsy Kings, the harmony of Simon and Garfunkel, and the colors of Van Gogh.”
Each song in the performance includes vivid art with high-definition animation that is seamlessly synced to the melodies. This animation features paintings that personify the music in whimsical scenes, making every concert experience a treat for the senses.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Southwell is the ABAC Presents! series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ABAC students as well as kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Tickets can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets will also be available at the door.
