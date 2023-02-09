'The Last of Us' actress Melanie Lynskey pushes back at criticism over her casting

"The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey is responding to criticism over her casting in the hit HBO series.

 Liane Hentscher/HBO

"The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey is responding to criticism over her casting in the hit HBO series.

Earlier this week, former reality star Adrianne Curry tweeted that she didn't think Lynskey was a good fit the role, writing, "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic warlord."

Tags