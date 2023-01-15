By 2013, the zombie apocalypse genre had been done to death. "The Walking Dead" had concluded its third season, "World War Z" was expected to be a summer blockbuster and "Resident Evil" was still perhaps the best-known zombie-starring video game. Where else could the undead go from there?

Enter a little game called "The Last of Us." The PlayStation 3 exclusive almost immediately became a hit among gamers and critics alike for its powerful storytelling and a unique take on zombies -- in the game, they're humans infected and disfigured by the Cordyceps fungus. This was no ordinary end-of-the-world tale, as evidenced by the intense devotion fans developed for its protagonists, the hardened Joel and young, foul-mouthed Ellie, as they fought for their lives.

