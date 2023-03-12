What if potentially saving the world came down to sacrificing an innocent teenager? That was the brutal choice presented by the season finale of "The Last of Us," and the destination, with the benefit of hindsight, to which every step of this road had been leading.

If the series "Heroes" popularized the line, "Save the cheerleader, save the world," "The Last of Us" turned that on its head, wrenchingly so, by demanding the death of a teen, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), in order to achieve the same hoped-for effect.

Tags