As "The Walking Dead" and its progeny demonstrated time and again, people -- left to their own devices in a lawless society -- become the true monsters during a zombie apocalypse, a point made powerfully in the latest episode of "The Last of Us," while demonstrating how tough, steely and resourceful the teenage Ellie can be.

With Joel (Pedro Pascal) still ailing, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) encountered David (Scott Shepherd), the leader of a starving community that he presides over as its spiritual guide as well as on a more basic level.

