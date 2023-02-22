The Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the 2023 award ceremony, to be held for the first time in the Andalusia region of Spain.

"Andalusia will host two major concerts this year, starting in September, and will host Latin Grammy Week in November. A week of top-level activities with at least eight major musical events will end with the awards ceremony. One week in which the most important Latin music stars will shine precisely in Andalusia," said Andalusia's Junta president Juan Manuel Moreno in a press conference.

