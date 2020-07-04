ALBANY — Gordon Rogers is not going to look this Knobby Knees gift horse in the mouth.
Sure, in a once perfect world, the Flint Riverkeeper organization was “looking at a $70,000 event” with its annual Knobby Knees all-day music festival, which is one of the conservation group’s largest fundraisers, supplying 15% of the organization’s annual budget. But just as it has virtually every live event planned worldwide since it took over the universe, the coronavirus pandemic forced Rogers and the Riverkeeper to cancel Knobby Knees 2020.
But a conversation with another music lover — WPFQ (Q-102, The Queen Bee) radio station manager Tara Dyer Stoyle — gave Knobby Knees new life and left the Riverkeeper with, yes, considerably less money than the outdoor festival might have raised, but still an impressive sum given the drastic change in format.
“None of us with the Riverkeeper organization are epidemiologists — we have some trained biologists, but that’s not the same thing,” Rogers said before Sunday’s virtual Knobby Knees Festival, broadcast live on the upstart radio station located inside the Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany. “The prognosis when this (virus) started up in March was that it would be June at the earliest before we’d be able to do anything, but we knew enough to know there was not going to be a vaccine for the virus by then. And we knew any group event would be a super-spreader; look what happened in Albany with those funerals (attended by many who, unaware they were infected, spread the virus like wildfire) that rapidly turned the community into a hot spot.
“Plus, when you’re at an outdoor event that includes liquor and beer, a lot of people don’t make the best decisions.”
So cancellation of the signature musical event was inevitable.
But before Rogers and the Riverkeeper put the festival out of sight and out of mind, Stoyle called with an interesting proposition.
“I was hoping we’d be able to get some kind of live music event on the air when it became apparent the virus was going to force promoters to cancel all shows,” Stoyle said. “I called Gordon up, we talked about the possibility of carrying an acoustic show on the air, and he took it to his board. They talked it through, said it was worth a try, and things just went from there.”
Stoyle started calling musicians she’d met through her work with the radio station, and in a matter of hours, the lineup for the virtual Knobby Knees Festival was set.
“Gordon and I agreed that the main thing we wanted was to have diverse acts, not groups that played the same kind of music, one after the other,” she said. “With that in mind, I reached out to acts that have a large local following that represented several different genres of music.”
The Knobby Knees lineup included singer/songwriters Jodi Mann and Evan Barber, Americana favorites BoDean and the Poachers, high-energy rock/hip-hop fusion artists Unbreakable Bloodline and popular country/Southern rock/Americana outfits the Page Brothers Band and Pine Box Dwellers.
“What was so cool was that all the musicians were eager to play,” Stoyle said. “It wasn’t just that the virus kept them from performing for live audiences; it was also that they were growing restless having no venue where they could play. Plus, all of them agreed to work for not a whole lot of money because they believed in what the Riverkeeper does.”
Knobby Knees went off without a hitch, the artists playing to a social media audience that Rogers estimated Wednesday was just under 10,000 and a substantial live radio audience as well. The reality of playing for a “live crowd” of two or three in a radio control booth did not negatively impact the quality of the performances.
“I was blown away at the quality of the talent in that studio Sunday, and I’m including the talent of Tara on the mixing board,” Rogers, still jazzed two days after the festival, said Tuesday evening. “The sound quality for each artist was outstanding, and all six acts were outstanding. There was a lot of talent in that room.”
The artists, too, said they were surprised at the quality of the sound as well as the vibe in the small studio.
“It was definitely a different experience,” Travis Page with the Page Brothers Band said after he and his brother, singer Dakota, finished their set. “It was great to get back to playing after having so many shows canceled. We had our busiest month ever planned for April, three gigs every week, but all of those shows were canceled. We probably lost $7,000-$8,000. And while we’ve got a full July planned, some of the places that had re-opened are closing again, so who knows?
“But tonight was really special. We didn’t have an audience to get energy from, but there was definitely an energy. It was a killer experience.”
Brother Dakota had a simpler take.
“It was freakin’ awesome,” he said.
Pine Box Dwellers guitarist Sean Clark, who with percussionist Connor Griffin wowed with a high-energy set, also said the virtual experience was a memorable one.
“I loved it,” Clark said. “I’ve never even heard of anyone doing a virtual festival, but they pulled it off here. I’d do another hour; I wanted to keep going. I guess it was knowing that there was a large audience listening that gave us the energy, but this was a whole lot of fun.”
Added Griffin: “Yeah, we missed the energy of the crowd response, but there was still a lot of energy in the studio.”
Rogers said the quality of the music and the sound was one of three key takeaways from the virtual festival.
“We also raised a bunch of money,” he said. “We’re over $28,000, and that’s respectable. We were looking at a large festival (outdoors, before the coronavirus), but this is going to give us some operating capital. It won’t match the 15% (of budget) we usually get, but we did get a good amount of money when we wouldn’t have gotten any (without holding the virtual festival).
“The third thing is the feedback we’ve gotten. People who listened are all saying great things. This was definitely a home run. I’m not saying we want to do a virtual show every time — we want this virus to get over with — but we accomplished our goals. We kept the Knobby Knees name out there.”
