'The Mandalorian' finale hits the reset button while setting up an Imperial problem

Grogu and Din Djarin (voiced by Pedro Pascal) in "The Mandalorian"

 Courtesy Lucasfilm

To borrow a line from another Disney+ series, it's been the Empire all along.

After a somewhat disjointed third season, "The Mandalorian" took a big step toward crystallizing its next phase in the last two episodes, which officially brought back the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and made clear that much of the evil unfolding across the galaxy was the work of former Imperial operatives, plotting behind the scenes to undermine the hapless New Republic.

