After what can at best be described as a somewhat disjointed third season thus far, the fifth episode of "The Mandalorian" began to bring those pieces together and into focus, while continuing to draw upon the "Star Wars" animated series that preceded it, including another cameo by a character from the rightfully lauded "Rebels."

Subtitled "The Pirate," the episode presented further evidence of the dysfunctional nature of the New Republic, unable or unwilling to defend a faraway planet from an invading band of pirates. (Lucasfilm being a unit of Disney, the marauders had a certain "Yo ho, yo ho" vibe to them.)

