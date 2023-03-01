Success has its privileges, including the freedom to get off to the relatively slow start that "The Mandalorian" indulged with its third-season debut, reintroducing the central players and a few peripheral ones, while laying out the bones of a plot that might be called Mission to Mandalore.

In one of the stranger aspects of Mandalorian tradition, removing his helmet has branded Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, or at least, his voice) an apostate, prompting him to go to his home world in an effort to atone.

