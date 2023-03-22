After the previous week's extended detour into the dysfunction of the New Republic, "The Mandalorian" returned to more conventional pursuits, like an aerial battle to save a Mandalorian child from a giant winged monster. But the fourth episode, "The Foundling," was actually defined by a flashback, one that featured a rather special cameo.

After many questions about his origins, Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, flashed back to his perilous escape from the Jedi Temple, as a Jedi bravely rescued him from the invading Imperial stormtroopers when Order 66 was implemented.

