The curtain is coming down on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," whose act -- an Emmy winner in its first season -- has seen better days. Having left its mark for Amazon, the nostalgic comedy tries to bring home the story of its central character without venturing far from the rat-a-tat tone that defined the series initially, and that by season five, has grown tedious.

Reflecting that the end is nigh, several of the episodes incorporate flash-forwards, providing a tantalizing taste of the future Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and how her showbiz career (and by extension, life) has gone.

