'The Marvels' teaser trailer brings Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris together

A scene from "The Marvels."

 From Marvel

The Marvel-ous misses have hit the mark.

On Tuesday the teaser trailer for "The Marvels" dropped, featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

