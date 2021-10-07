'The Masked Singer' unmasks Baby and the judges are shocked By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 'The Masked Singer' unveiled another contestant last night. Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not one of the judges guessed the true identity of the Baby on Wednesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."Drumroll please ...It was none other than funny man, Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Whitney. Show judge Jenny McCarthy had even starred with Whtiney in the 2008 comedy film "Witness Protection." Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were equally surprised.Once the mask was off he said, "That's first time I ever really sang anything in front of anybody." Some of the guesses were James Corden, Chuck Norris and Bruce Willis.It's the sixth season of the hit singing competition show, and so far Dwight Howard, Vivica A. Fox, Tyga and Toni Braxton have been revealed.But there are still several identities that need to be figured out. Among next week's competitors are Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 