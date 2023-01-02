Broadway babies, we've reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award -- or 11.

There are tigers and murderous barbers and cookouts and corn-centric fables opening on Broadway this year, and those are just the ones that will open early enough to be considered for a 2023 Tony. Later in the year, the music of Britney Spears gets its due and a DeLorean will delight fans of a certain '80s franchise.

