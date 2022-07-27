'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' tackles the fight against a 'revenge porn' site

Charlotte Laws in the Netflix docuseries 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet.'

 Netflix

"The Most Hated Man on the Internet" faces a bit of a logistical problem: How to visually represent the kind of photos that were posted by the "revenge porn" site IsAnyoneUp.com without invading people's privacy all over again. Creatively tackling that, the producers deliver a highly watchable if salacious three-part docuseries, fueled by its truly hissable, made-for-TV villain.

That would clearly be Hunter Moore, who achieved notoriety in the 2010s by publicly reveling in his bad-boy image while posting explicit photos of people (mostly women) without their permission. The postings linked to Facebook and other personal accounts and compounded the bullying and abuse by urging the site's followers to mock and ridicule those featured. Pleas to remove the photos, politely or otherwise, were laughed off, with little recourse for those whose lives were upended.

