In one of those odd juxtapositions that come with the streaming age, a new Netflix drama about an FBI agent in the White House, "The Night Agent," has a strong "24" vibe, while "Rabbit Hole," a Paramount+ series thriller featuring the star of that show, Kiefer Sutherland, doesn't.

Netflix might have cracked the code for another "24"-like franchise with "The Night Agent," a twisty thriller with high-stakes corruption reaching deep into the corridors of Washington and a stalwart FBI agent who suffers for our sins. Crisply told and smartly cast, the adaptation of Matthew Quirk's novel issues a call worth answering.

Tags