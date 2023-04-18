Hollywood actress Mischa Barton, who rose to fame after starring in the popular television series "The O.C.," is set to join the reboot of Australian soap opera "Neighbours."

She will join the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough in Melbourne as a guest star, playing the character of Reece, streaming service Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle announced on Monday.

