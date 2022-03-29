...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY
TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, most of
southwest Georgia, and portions of the Big Bend.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
The Oscars slap controversy seems right for a 'Red Table Talk'
"This is a very special show for me because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Pinkett Smith said during the episode. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break. We don't know how and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."
Healing and reconciliation have been popular themes on the buzzy digital series.
The language is similar to a tweet she posted in July 2020, announcing that she would be discussing on her show what turned out to be her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina during a rough patch in her marriage to Smith.
"There's some healing that needs to happen...so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table," Pinkett Smith posted at the time.
Pinkett Smith, along with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, have turned "Red Table Talk" into the place for some to share their experience in the midst of -- or after -- controversy.
