One needn't strain hard to find the metaphorical aspects of Amazon's "The Power," which imagines the terrifying scenario (to parents, anyway) of what would happen if teenage girls could suddenly shoot lightning from their fingers. But the series gets lost somewhere between the global implications of that and its individual stories, juggling characters and subplots in a too-slow-developing season that could use more of a spark.

Adapted from Naomi Alderman's provocative novel, the mix of dystopia and feminism has something in common with "The Handmaid's Tale," only here taking the term "girl power" literally. Still, the closest kin TV-wise would be "Heroes," which also spanned the globe in charting the stories of people with superpowers, the wrinkle here being that the shared new-found ability is confined to a very specific demographic.

