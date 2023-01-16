There's an old saying in journalism that "Three is a trend," which seemingly serves as the underlying rationale for "The Price of Glee," a three-part docuseries from Investigation Discovery (a.k.a. ID). Recounting triumphs but mostly tragedies associated with the hit Fox show, the project feels as if it's on significantly surer footing charting the former and basically just icky when delving into the latter.

The tone is set right off the bat, as on-screen chyrons note that the musical series became an instant sensation when it premiered in 2009, making stars of its young and talented cast. "By 2020, all of them would be famous," the script continues. "And three would be dead."

