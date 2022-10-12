'The Shop' won't air Kanye West's episode, citing his 'hate speech'

Kanye West, pictured here on October 02 in Villepinte, France, will no longer appear in an upcoming episode of "The Shop."

 Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Kanye West will not be featured on "The Shop: Uninterrupted."

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, taped an episode of the HBO conversation series from Lebron James and Maverick Carter earlier this week. In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, Carter said the episode will not air.

