'The Simpsons' will team up with Loki for a new short

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DOUGHERTY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN LEE...BAKER...EASTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 545 PM EDT... At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Baconton, or near Putney, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Newton, Morgan, Albany, Putney, Leesburg, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sasser, Iveys Mill, Flint, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany and Southwest Ga Regional A/P.