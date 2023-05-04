"Star Wars" fans have much to look forward to in terms of new content.

The problem? All the stories take place at different points of time in the galaxy far, far away. "The Mandalorian" is set between the original film trilogy and the latest sequels. "Andor" is a prequel to "Rogue One," itself a prequel to "A New Hope." And the forthcoming Disney+ series "The Acolyte" takes place hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga.

