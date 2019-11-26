ALBANY — The sun will come out tomorrow, but you’ll have to wait until after sunset on Dec. 6 for the curtain to come up on Theatre Albany’s holiday production “Annie Jr.”
The musical comedy set during the Christmas season amid the Great Depression tells the story of perennial 11-year-old Little Orphan Annie, whose exploits debuted in American newspapers nearly a century ago. The play opens with a 7:30 p.m. performance, the first of three evening shows and three matinees.
“I think we’re just about ready,” Director Shelley Keeley, who is guiding the 37 young thespians comprising the cast, said before a recent rehearsal. “It’s been a really good group to work with. Everyone gets along. It’s been so nice.”
Keeley has directed school plays in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia, but this is her “first time at Theatre Albany, so that’s kind of fun.”
“There are so many younger kids,” she said. “We have two 5-year-olds, and then it’s up to 18. In these juniors, you can’t have anybody over the age of 18. The high school kids feel like adults to us after working with the younger ones. We sort of treat them like adults.”
Ace Miller, who portrays Oliver Warbucks, is a Lee County High School senior, making him the relative “elder statesman” of the cast. It’s a role he’s enjoying just as much as playing the wealthy Warbucks.
“I love it,” he said at a recent dress rehearsal, adding he wants to minor in theater at college. “I love working with kids.
“That’s my favorite thing. I started it with doing ‘Dr. Doolittle,’ and I’ve wanted to work with kids ever since. I think I’ll do it when I grow up.”
Asked what it feels like to be the richest man in America — if only on stage — Miller laughed and said, “Incredible, just incredible.”
“He’s a great kid,” Keeley said of Miller.
On the other end of the fictional spectrum in the play, set during the Great Depression, is Annie (played by Addie Goode), who was left at an orphanage operated by the unlikable Miss Hannigan (portrayed by Gracie Carden). Her unhappy life changes when she finds her beloved dog, Sandy (played by Sarah Kay Bonner), and Annie, in turn, is found by Grace Ferrell (portrayed by Amelia Evans).
Ferrell, Warbucks’ personal secretary, comes to the orphanage to choose a child who will get a chance to spend the Christmas holidays in Warbucks’ mansion. Annie’s the lucky girl.
Warbucks, unhappy with Ferrell’s holiday plans at first, grows warm toward his young guest, who even gets to meet — and sing for — President Franklin D. Roosevelt (played by Haynes Sharpe).
But there also is intrigue that results after Warbucks offers a large cash reward to find Annie’s parents.
Addie, wearing the classic red and white Annie dress at rehearsal, said she was familiar with the story and the songs, including “Tomorrow,” before she landed the role.
“I watched the original movie,” the 11-year-old Lee County sixth-grader said of the 1982 film that starred Aileen Quinn in the titular role.
While she’s young, Addie’s no stranger to the stage.
“I’ve done some (plays) at Lee County High School, and this is my second play at Theatre Albany,” she said. “I did ‘Elf Jr.’ (at Theatre Albany last year).”
She said she’s enjoying portraying the precocious, spunky orphan.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “I get to do a couple of solos, and I get to be in a lot of the scenes and do a lot of things.”
As with Miller, the acting bug may have bitten her.
“I like being on stage a lot and I hope I’ll be able to continue,” Addie said.
“She’s had a lot to learn,” Keeley said of her young lead. “She’s in almost every scene. There are just a couple she’s not in. She’s the perfect age (for the role).”
Keeley’s got behind-the-scenes support as she directs her cast. Her husband, Mike Keeley, is the music director. Drew and Dana Abercrombie, who have daughter Haleigh in the cast, will work the sound. Theatre Albany veteran Jennifer Knighton is stage manager, and the set was created by Chris Palovsky, whose daughter Leila is a cast member.
Created by Harold Gray, “Little Orphan Annie,” named after an 1885 poem by James Whitcomb Riley, debuted as a comic strip in the New York World in the summer of 1924. It was canceled in 2010, ending an 86-year run, though Annie has since “guested” in “Dick Tracy” comic strips.
“Annie” became a popular radio program in the 1930s, and two movies also were filmed that decade. The play has been revived numerous times, most recently in 2017 in London’s West End. The 1982 film was remade as a TV movie in 1999. A contemporary remake came to the big screen in 2014.
In addition to the age limit for cast members, junior versions of plays, as is the case with “Annie Jr.,” are shorter — an hour to an hour and 15 minutes in length, usually — and do not have intermissions.
The cast will take a Thanksgiving week holiday break before diving back into their roles for the final tune-up the week the play opens.
Dates for the 7:30 p.m. performances of “Annie Jr.” are Dec. 6 and Dec. 13-14. Sunday matinees are 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15. A Saturday matinee has been added on Dec. 14. (There is no Saturday, Dec. 7 performance scheduled because the city of Albany’s Celebration of Lights Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. that night.)
“Come on out to the show and see it!” Keeley said. “A lot of people like the matinees, especially if they have young children.”
Online sales to the general public at theatrealbany.com began Nov. 25. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and active military. Box office sales began Tuesday. The box office phone number is (229) 439-7141. The theater is located at 514 Pine Ave.