The Weeknd is no more. The Canadian singer has reverted to his birth name on social media

Abel Makonnen Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, pictured in Los Angeles in December 2022

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Weeknd is now officially known online by his real name -- Abel Makkonen Tesfaye -- after following through on plans to update his social media accounts.

On Monday, the Canadian artist's Twitter and Instagram accounts had updated to display his birth name rather than his artistic name.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags