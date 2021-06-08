Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DOUGHERTY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...EASTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 545 PM EDT... At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leary, or near Morgan, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Morgan, Dawson, Leary, Sasser, Herod, Holt, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Graves, Aycock Mill, Bermuda, Chickasawhatchee and Doverel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&