Theo James doesn't think he's right to play James Bond

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning to 7 PM EST /6
PM CST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Theo James, here in 2022 in London, doesn't think he's right to play James Bond.
It's a sentiment that has been shared on social media as people have been dream-casting who could step in as the next Bond in the franchise now that Daniel Craig has left.
James told Cagle, "You know, I honestly think with the, I'm a big fan of, of this, the concept of it. And I love, you know, 'Casino Royale.'"
"I love some of the Sean Connery movies, but I think they need to do something else," James said. "Do you know what I mean? They need to really go with a, a reinvention of it in a different way and that wouldn't be me."
Doubtful that will stop the virtual campaigning for the handsome British actor to be cast. But nice try, sir.