Theo James doesn't think he's right to play James Bond

Theo James, here in 2022 in London, doesn't think he's right to play James Bond.

It doesn't sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond.

"The White Lotus" star recently appeared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham," where Cagle said, "I'm hoping you're the next Bond."

