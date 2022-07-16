ALBANY — Fun summer camp activities are going on throughout the summer at the Flint RiverQuarium. Each day of camp includes a trip to the aquarium or science museum, animal encounters, science experiments, games, activities and a snack. Summer campers also will receive a reusable water bottles and a cool camp T-shirt.
Full-day summer camp sessions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. are available for campers ages 7-12. Campers can enjoy free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up option from 3-6 p.m. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half-price after-camp care.
Scales, Tails & Fingernails, July 25-29
Slimy fish scales, smooth reptile scales, soft bird scales ... while many creatures have this feature they can look, feel and function so differently. This week campers will discover how the same structure functions differently across the wild world of animals.
Blue Star Museum Program: Armed Forces Day-Memorial Day
The Flint RiverQuarium is participating in the Blue Star Museum program which provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day (May 21) through Labor Day (Sept. 5). Artesian Alliance partners Chehaw Park & Zoo and Thronateeska also are participating. The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as active-duty and reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card or DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for visitors to get up-close and personal with the aquarium’s animals. Blue hole dive shows, exhibit feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
July Movies at the Imagination Theater
Watermelon Magic: Thursday, Friday & Saturday — 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
“Watermelon Magic” is like no other film. It’s a sweet combination of story and science and the first big-screen film devoted to one of our most basic human needs: healthy food. Audiences delight in this nearly wordless burst of color and music. Weaving together documentary and narrative elements, “Watermelon Magic” chronicles a season on the family farm, as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at market. How will she let her babies go?
Expedition Chesapeake: Thursday, Friday & Saturday — noon & 3 p.m.
“Expedition Chesapeake, A Journey of Discovery” is a story of epic proportions that journeys into the mysterious and beautiful watershed and explores the connections between the millions of people, plants and animals that call it home. This unique, immersive film is a powerful educational tool for the next generation of environmental stewards and inspires people to learn how they can restore the health of the watershed and the estuary where they live.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program — First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Summer Camps — Through July 22
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Tricera-Tots — Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Exhibit: Unsung African-American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia
Saturday Programs
Every Saturday — Science experiments, planetarium shows, & exhibit interpretations
